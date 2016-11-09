Traditional meeting of Kazakh diplomats with Kazakh diaspora was held in Turkmenistan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Diplomats of the Kazakhstan's Embassy in Turkmenistan paid a visit to Ahal (Annau city) and Dashoguz (Dashoguz city) velayats (oblasts), during which they met with representatives of Kazakh diaspora of these regions, as well as with khyakims (akims) of Ahal velayat and the city of Dashoguz, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh MFA's press service. On the meeting with hyakim of Ahal velayat Essentai Orazgeldiyev and hyakim of the city of Dashoguz Mammet Bairamgulyev they discussed main aspects of Kazakh-Turkmen cooperation in trade and economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres. The Kazakh model of interethnic and inter-religious concord, using the example of the Assembly of People of Kazakhstan, was presented.

Addressing the Kazakh diaspora, Ambassador of Kazakhstan Orman Nurbayev informed about the Embassy's work toward social and economic development of Kazakhstan, the role of the "Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan-Iran" railway in the context of the implementation of the state program "Nurly Zhol", main points of the Address of President Nursultan Nazarbayev and National Strategy "Kazakhstan -2050", as well as policy of Kazakhstan on the liberalization of the visa regime for fellow nationals abroad.



In their turn, representatives of the diaspora thanked the diplomats for attention and expressed hope to continue this tradition in the future. During the meeting, Kazakh diaspora in Turkmenistan expressed interest to the issues of the Kazakh-Turkmen visa regime facilitation and obtaining education in our country, etc. The Embassy together with the khyakims of Ahal and Dazhoguz velayats organized photo exhibitions for the participants, devoted to the 25th anniversary of Independence of the Republic of Kazakhstan and establishment of Kazakh-Turkmen diplomatic relations, antinuclear initiatives of Kazakhstan, EXPO-2017 Exhibition, within the meeting they disseminated brochures with the text of the Manifesto of President N.A. Nazarbayev "The World. The 21st century" in Kazakh and Turkmen, and demonstrated films "Nebo moyego detstva" ("The sky of my childhood") and "Shal" ("The Old Man").