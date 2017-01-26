Traffic limited on two roads in Almaty region

ASTANA. KAZINFORM In Almaty region worsening weather conditions (snowstorm, limited visibility) prompted authorities to limit the movement of all types of vehicles on "Usharal-Dostyk" 83-184 km between Koktuma and Dostyk and "Saryozek-Koktal» 40-80 km between Kogalym and Basshy roads, Kazakhavtodor's ress service reports.

Restrictions raised earlier on the movement on roads of republican significance in Akmola, Aktobe, Karaganda, Kostanai, East Kazakhstan and Pavlodar regions were lifted.