Traffic restricted in three regions for bad weather

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Movement of all kinds of vehicles is limited in Kostanay, Akmola and Karaganda regions, Kazahavtodor's press service reports.

Today, on March 30, 2017 starting 09.30 am, in Kostanay region, traffic of all types of vehicles on the 108-232 km section of Kostanay-Auliyekol-Surgan road from Auliekol to the border of Akmola region is restricted for bad weather (blizzard, low visibility).

Starting 11.00 am due to weather deterioration (snow, blizzard, low visibility) traffic of all types of vehicles was restricted on:

1. "Kostanay-Auliekol-Surgan" 232-260 km, from the border of Kostanay region to Surgan;

2. "Zhaksy-Yesil-Buzuluk" 0-82 km;

3. Zhezkazgan-Petropavlovsk 377-552km., from the border of Kostanai region to Surgan;

4. "Yekaterinburg-Almaty" 856-917 km, from the border of North-Kazakhstan region to Zhaksy;

5. "Astana-Petropavlovsk" 18-230 km, from Astana to Shchuchinsk;

6. Kokshetau-Atbasar, 4-184 km, from Kokshetau to Atbasar;

7. "Yekaterinburg-Almaty" 917-1003 km, from the village of Zhaksy to Atbasar;

8. "Yekaterinburg-Almaty" 1280-1353 km, from Astana to the border of Karaganda region;

9. "Yekaterinburg-Almaty" 1006-1247 km, from Atbasar to Astana;

10. "Kokshetau-Ruzaevka" 0-61 km, from Kokshetau to the border of North-Kazakhstan region;

11. "Astana-Petropavlovsk" 231-341 km, from Shchuchinsk to the border of North Kazakhstan region;

12. "Kokshetau-Omsk" 2-50 km, from Kokshetau to the border of North Kazakhstan region;

13. "Makinsk-Aksu-Torgai" 0-240 km, from the town of Makinsk to the village of Torgia.

Due to deterioration in weather conditions (blizzard, low visibility) traffic of all types of vehicles is restricted in Karaganda region on:

1. Zhezkazgan-Petropavlovsk 24-252 km, from Satpayev to the border of Kostanay region;

2. "Yekaterinburg-Almaty" 1353-1424 km, from the border of Akmola region to Aktau overpass.