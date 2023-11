KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM - A rain shower has left roads in Akmola region icy and slick, Kazinform has learnt from Kazakhavtodor.

Local authorities were forced to impose traffic restrictions on the sections of the Astana-Petropavlovsk, Kokshetau-Ruzayevka, Kokshetau-Omsk, Kokshetau-Atbasar highways and areas surrounding the towns of Kokshetau and Shchuchinsk at 15:45 p.m.