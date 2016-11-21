  • kz
    Traffic restrictions imposed in 2 regions of Kazakhstan

    17:15, 21 November 2016
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Traffic restrictions have been imposed in two regions of Kazakhstan due to bad weather conditions, Kazinform has learnt from Kazakhavtodor.

    A section of the Usharal-Dostyk highway was closed for all types of transport in Almaty region due to blizzard and poor visibility.

    Blowing snow and poor visibility forced authorities in Zhambyl region to shut down a section of the Noviy Obkhod - Kordai motorway for all types of transport as well.

