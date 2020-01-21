  • kz
    Trail camera captures snow leopard with cubs in mountains near Almaty

    11:52, 21 January 2020
    Photo: None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM A mother snow leopard and her two cubs were caught on a trail camera in the mountains near Almaty, the Instagram post of head of Kazakh Tourism National Company JSC Yerzhan Yerkinbayev reads.

    As earlier reported, three female snow leopards were captured on video in the mountains near Almatyback to 2018.

    There are 130-150 species in Kazakhstan so far. Snow leopards inhabit the high alpine areas in the Tien Shan, Zhetyssu Alatau, Tarbagatay, Saur and Altay mountains.



    Tags:
    Almaty region Environment Interesting facts and stories
