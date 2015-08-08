Train collides with car in northwestern France, killing three

PARIS. KAZINFORM Three people were reportedly killed when a passenger train crashed into a car in northwestern France on Friday night, Xinhua reported.

The collision occurred at about 8:22 p.m. (1822 GMT) at Conde-sur-Huisne in the Orne region, according to French media reports.

Three people in the car were killed while a fourth woman passenger in it managed to escape from the vehicle before it was hit by the regional train (TER), which was travelling with 34 passengers from Le Mans to Paris, at a level crossing.

None of the passengers on the train were hurt.

The car "seems to have stopped in the middle of the tracks", deputy prefect Pascal Vion was quoted as saying.

The vehicle was totally ablaze after being "dragged burning for several hundred metres" along the track, added the official.

Firefighters rushed to the site and the traffic there was interrupted. An investigation into the incident is underway, kazinform cites Trend News.