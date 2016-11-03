Train collision kills 17 in Pakistan

KARACHI. KAZINFORM - At least 17 have been killed in a train collision in the Pakistani city of Karachi, Sputnik reports.

A further 40 people were injured when a train rammed into another stationary train near the Landi Railway Station, the Dawn newspaper reported, citing hospital officials from the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre.

Earlier reports said 12 people died and 25 were injured. Both trains had passengers on board.

The incident occurred due to a signaling error and resulted in at least two carriages being overturned, with substantial damage caused to other carriages, according to the publication. Rescue work is underway, while Pakistan's railway minister vowed to launch an inquiry into the crash.

Source: Sputnik