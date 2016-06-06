Train crash in Belgium kills at least 3, injures 40

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Three people died and around 40 were injured late Sunday after a passenger train collided with a freight train west of Liege in Belgium, Sputnik reported citing local media.

"The passenger train crashed into the freight train. The investigation into the reasons of the accident is underway," Frederick Sakr, a spokesperson for the state-run railway company Infrabel said.

The trains collided near Hermalle-sous-Huy on the border between the municipalities of municipality Saint-Georges-Sur-Meuse and Engis, the Belgian news agency Belga cited town mayor Francis Dejon as saying.



The collision was very severe, he told Le Soir newspaper, adding the death toll was preliminary. The cause of the crash is unknown.

