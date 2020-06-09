Train service resumed, 645,000 tickets sold

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 645,000 tickets were sold as Kazakhstan resumed its domestic train service, Kazinform reports.

«Total volume of container carriage grew by 30.1% for the past January-May against the same period of 2019 to stand at 312,400 twenty-foot equivalent units or TEU. Notably, the transportation industry the worldwide as well as in Kazakhstan is one of the industries hit hardest by coronavirus. Kazakhstan suspended rail, air and sea passenger services due to the pandemic,» Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development of Kazakhstan Beibut Atamkulov said.

On June 1 Kazakhstan resumed traveling of 54 passneger train-pairs. As of June 8, 645,000 train tickets were sold in Kazakhstan since May 15.