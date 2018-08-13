Train with 328 passengers on board crashed in Mongolia

ULAANBAATAR, KAZINFORM - A train with 328 passengers on board derailed near Airag station, Airag soum of Dornogobi aimag at about 4.50am on Sunday, August 12, MONTSAME reports.

Sudden pouring rain measured at 82 mm is considered to have caused the crash by destroying the embankment of the rail track. Eighty-eight injured people were taken to hospital; two of them are under serious health condition. Emergency services have been taking urgent measures.

In connection with the crash, the Cabinet called its urgent meeting on August 12. Following the meeting, Prime Minister U.Khurelsukh made a report to the public.



He said, "Due to flood-hit embankment of rain track, a locomotive, two freight wagons and three passenger wagons derailed. The train had 328 passengers in total. Twenty minutes earlier than the crash, international train from Zamyn Uud to Ulaanbaatar ran through the rail as normally. However, it started pouring within 20 minutes, which waterlogged the ground and caused the breakage of the rail track. The train that came to the point at that moment suffered derailment. Relevant organizations are taking required measures, taking 88 injured people to hospital, of whom two are under serious condition. Repair activities are underway. Technical services of Ulaanbaatar Railway JSC and Russia arrived to the crash site and are now working to reopen flood-damaged rail track. We sincerely regret this tragedy happened."