Training of Kazakhstani and foreign mediators organized in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A practical seminar within the framework of the enlarged sitting of the Mediation Center on the issues of prevention of conflicts began its work in Astana.

Kazakhstani and foreign experts in the mediation sphere take part in the event as well as representatives of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan from all the country's regions.

"The training was organized in order to model the real situations. The mediation institute and its mechanisms are important for addressing different issues. As opposed to the international practice, we focus on slightly different things. The international practice shows that they focus on resolution of a conflict by means of available mechanisms, and we are determined to find preventive mechanisms that will help to strengthen the public consent," director of "Public Consent" Organization Natalia Kalashnikova said.

According to her, the training brought together Kazakhstani and foreign representatives of different mediation models.

"We plan to develop the final approaches to formation of development of mediation model in Kazakhstan upon completion of the seminar," she added.

Besides, all the participants of the seminars will receive special certificates.