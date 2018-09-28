Training seminar for law enforcement on media relations in Kazakhstan to take place

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The OSCE Programme Office in Astana will support a four-day training seminar for some 25 press officers of the Prosecutor's Offices from across Kazakhstan. The event will take place on October 1-4 in Kosshy.

It is organized by the OSCE Programme Office in Astana, Academy of Law Enforcement Agencies under the Prosecutor General's Office, the official website of the OSCE Programme Office in Astana reads.



The participants will familiarize themselves with effective communication strategies between the law enforcement and the media, namely on how to professionally interact with journalists and the general public through various channels and in different working contexts. During the seminar, participants will learn how to prepare for public interviews and press-conferences, to enhance their public speaking skills, to organize communication campaigns and to handle conflict situations.



The event will also include a session dedicated to the use of new media tools and social networks, as well as practical exercises on proper drafting of press releases and press-briefings, photography, and interviewing with the use of video shooting.



The event is part of the OSCE Programme Office's long-standing efforts to enhance co-operation between the law enforcement agencies and media.