Training seminar on analysis and management of corruption risks

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The OSCE Programme Office in Astana in partnership with the Agency for Civil Service and Anti-corruption (ACSA) will organize a four-day training seminar on the analysis and management of corruption risks for some 40 regional representatives of ACSA from Astana and regional offices.

It will take place September 11 -14 September in Astana.



Participants will focus on modern techniques of analysis and management of corruption risks by covering theoretical and practical aspects. The training seminar will be administered by international instructors who will share modern methodologies of corruption risks management. The training will be complemented by practial exercises, the official website of the OSCE Programme Office in Astana reports.

The training is part of the Programme Office's multi-year efforts to promote good governance by focusing on anti-corruption activities in Kazakhstan.