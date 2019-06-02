Training session for election observers arranged in Kostanay

KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM - A training session for observers, who will monitor the voting at polling stations on the election day, took place at the regional campaign headquarters of presidential candidate Amirzhan Kossanov in Kostanay, Kazinform has learned from qosanov2019.kz.

Dos Koshim was the moderator and coach. He clarified observers' rights and obligations, actions in any given case during the election. The well-known political expert continues to conduct training sessions all over the country. During the event, the participants raised points of interest and got their questions answers.

It is to be recalled that the presidential election will be held on June 9 of this year. The pre-election campaigning started in Kazakhstan on May 11 at 6 p.m. Nur-Sultan time. The Central Election Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan registered 7 candidates for the Presidency of Kazakhstan: Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Sadybek Tugel, Amangeldy Taspikhov, Daniya Yespayeva, Toleutai Rakhimbekov, Zhambyl Akhmetbekov, and Amirzhan Kossanov. The pre-election campaigning will last until 8th June, 12:00 a.m.