Training session for election observers arranged in Kostanay
Dos Koshim was the moderator and coach. He clarified observers' rights and obligations, actions in any given case during the election. The well-known political expert continues to conduct training sessions all over the country. During the event, the participants raised points of interest and got their questions answers.
It is to be recalled that the presidential election will be held on June 9 of this year. The pre-election campaigning started in Kazakhstan on May 11 at 6 p.m. Nur-Sultan time. The Central Election Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan registered 7 candidates for the Presidency of Kazakhstan: Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Sadybek Tugel, Amangeldy Taspikhov, Daniya Yespayeva, Toleutai Rakhimbekov, Zhambyl Akhmetbekov, and Amirzhan Kossanov. The pre-election campaigning will last until 8th June, 12:00 a.m.