Training sessions in Baku big step forward for Kazakh gymnasts

BAKU. KAZINFORM - Training sessions in rhythmic gymnastics in Baku is a big step forward for Kazakh female gymnasts, Elena Belus, a coach from Kazakhstan said on November 26.

"I have been to Baku for already a lot of times," she said. "The National Gymnastics Arena in Baku is wonderful, there are fantastic conditions for rhythmic gymnastics here, and everything is thought out to the smallest details, which in many other places is not taken into account."

Regarding the possible participation of Kazakh female gymnasts in the Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku in May next year, Belus said that this issue will be addressed by the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan, trend.az reports.

"But we would love to take part in them, because that's another big event for us," she said. "We also hope to come to Baku for the FIG World Cup series in Rhythmic Gymnastics in April 2017."