Training staff for agro-industrial sector to ensure food security – KazNAU lecturer Mamayeva

ALMATY. KAZINFORM In his latest State-of-the-Nation Address, President Nursultan Nazarbayev emphasized the importance of technical staff training.

Technical and vocational education will become one of the main areas of the country’s investment policy. In 2017 a new project “Free technical and vocational education for all” will be launched. Lecturer of Food Engineering Department at the Kazakh National Agrarian University, Cand.Sc. in Biology Laura Mamayeva told it to Kazinform.

“Training of specialists for food industry and agro-industrial sector is an important objective now. It is not accidental that the President touched upon this issue in his Address,” Mamayeva said.

“In 2015 our University has joined the program on training staff for agro-industrial sphere,” she added.

According to her, the Ministry of Education and Science developed a unified program of transformations in higher education sphere in training of specialists for the Industrialization-2 project, and defined the initiatives and activities for solving the key issues in this area.

KazNAU is a leading institution of Kazakhstan training highly-qualified specialists for food industry and agrochemical sectors. Its mission is to train specialists who will contribute to the development of competitive agrarian sector of the country and will promote the accession of Kazakhstan to the global education and science space, as per Kazakhstan-2050 Strategy.