Trans-border e-commerce platform to be launched in Khorgos in May

BEIJING. KAZINFORM On February 17, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to China Shakhrat Nuryshev met with CEO of Obor Cloud Network Technology Co.Ltd Zhang Yan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The sides discussed the prospects of development of trans-border e-commerce on the territory of Kazakhstan with the use of potential of Khorgos International Center for Boundary Cooperation and container trains running en China-Europe and other routes via Kazakhstan.



Zhang Yan noted high potential of e-commerce development in Kazakhstan and in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region of China. According to him, by May 2017 his company plans to build a 20,000sq m warehouse on the Chinese part of Khorgos. The warehouse will consolidate and process postal and commercial cargo and will provide high-quality logistics service based on one-window principle.

During the presentation, the Chinese company told about a wide range of services including administrative, logistics and financial services, provided to the customers. The e-platform will let Kazakhstani businesses export their products to China and supply them to consumers in B2B (business-to-business) and B2C (business-to-consumer) formats.

In turn, Shakhrat Nuryshev said that commodity turnover between Kazakhstan and China had fallen in the past three years because of global economic decline, slowdown in economic growth and slumping energy prices. The Ambassador expressed hope that the implementation of the project will positively affect the restoration and increase of commodity turnover between the two states.



Besides, the Kazakh Diplomat emphasized the importance of the project on promotion of Kazakhstan’s ecologically clean products to the Chinese market in light of integration of Nurly Zhol new economic policy and China’s Silk Road Economic Belt programme.

Based in Beijing, Obor Cloud Network Technology Co.Ltd has a number of branches in Dalian, Jinan, Shenzhen, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Qingdao, Zhengzhou and other cities. The representative offices of the company are also located in Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Japan, South Korea, India, Indonesia and Cambodia.

According to experts, by 2020, trans-border e-commerce in China will comprise 37.6% of the total volume of export-import operations.