Trans-Caspian Int'l Transport Route potential presented in Vienna

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The potential of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR) was presented at the international forum Trans-Caspian East-West Trade and Transit Corridor in Vienna.

President of JSC KTZ Express Mr. Dias Iskakov made a report at the panel session "The Future of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route - prospects and needs".



Iskakov briefed those present on the advantages of the route, competitive prices, transit time and the consortium operating within the framework of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route.



Participants of the forum asked questions about time of cargo delivery and possible increase in cargo turnover in the TITR region. Experts forecast that trade turnover along the Trans-Caspian route will increase from $646 to $922 billion by 2020.