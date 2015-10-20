Transaero cancels 3 flights to Kazakhstan Oct 21

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Russian Transaero cancels three flights to Kazakhstan tomorrow, October 21.

The flight en routes UN203 Vnukovo-Astana, UN227 Vnukovo-Aktau and UN255 Vnukovo-Almaty will be cancelled on Wednesday. In whole, the company cancels 75 flights for tomorrow. The passengers may check the status of their flights at the following link http://info-services.transaero.ru/status . The flight number should be inserted without the UN code. The biggest airline of Russia Aeroflot will help transport the passengers of Transaero, driven to the verge of bankruptcy. Source: http://transaero.ru/en/