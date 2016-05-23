  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Transformation program to hugely benefit Samruk-Kazyna - Bakhmutova

    13:30, 23 May 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The program of transformation of Samruk-Kazyna group of companies will enable us to get 1,400,000,000,000 tenge till 2020. Managing Director for Finance and Operations - member of the Board of Samruk-Kazyna Elena Bakhmutova said it today in an interview with mass media.

    "We have already implemented three cost-reduction activities. These are public procurement, three-year cost-saving program and corporate treasury. These three initiatives allowed us to save up to 300 bln tenge," said Bakhmutova.
    In her opinion, the transformation program will let Samruk-Kazyna gain good profit.
    "As per our estimates, the transformation program will enable us to gain up to 1,400,000,000,000 tenge till 2020," added she.

    Tags:
    Samruk-Kazyna National Welfare Fund Economy Finance and Budget News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!