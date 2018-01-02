Transit of energy resources to step up Kazakhstan-Azerbaijan cooperation

BAKU. KAZINFORM - Export of energy resources, including gas and liquefied gas to third countries through the territory of Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan will strengthen the transit cooperation between the two countries, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan Beibit Isabayev told Trend.

"Recently we held a meeting of the intergovernmental commission between our countries, where we approved a road map for trade and economic relations. We've focused on the priority areas of our cooperation, which include the export of Kazakh wheat, engineering, cooperation in the oil industry, as well as the export of agricultural products, dried fruits and vegetables from Azerbaijan to Kazakhstan," Isabayev said.



He added that cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan is also actively developing in the sphere of tourism, trend.az repots.



"In tourism sphere, I think, we should learn from Azerbaijan, since Azerbaijan has recently managed to attract a large number of tourists, about three million a year. Several meetings have been scheduled between representatives of relevant structures of our countries, with further negotiations on joint projects in the tourism sector," the ambassador said.



Trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan in 10 months of 2017 amounted to $105.4 million.



Export of goods from Azerbaijan to Kazakhstan amounted to $81.3 million and imports of Kazakh products to Azerbaijan amounted to $24.1 million.



Both countries have repeatedly stressed the discrepancy between mutual trade and real potential. In 2017, the countries announced their plans to increase the turnover by several times in near future.