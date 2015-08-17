Transit passengers of Air Astana may visit EXPO-2017 free of charge (PHOTO)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Air Astana Company has become an official air carrier of the international specialized exhibition EXPO, which is scheduled to be held in Astana in 2017.

Today, heads of "Astana EXPO-2017" and Air Astana Company have signed a memorandum on cooperation.

"The air company of Kazakhstan will help to promote such a huge project as the EXPO around the world. We agreed to place a logo of the EXPO-2017 on the fuselage of Air Astana planes and develop a joint plan on promotion of the exhibition. Moreover, all transit passengers of Air Astana, who arrive in the capital city, will be able to visit the exhibition free of charge," Head of the National Company Akhmetzhan Yessimov told at the ceremony of singing of the memorandum.

It is planned to work on the issues of the integration of the automated air tickets booking system into the Internet resource www.expo2017astana.com and hold a joint promotion campaign.