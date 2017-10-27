Transition to Latinized script to boost Kazakh language - expert

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Talgat Kaliyev, a well-known Kazakh political analyst, has commented on the Kazakh alphabet transition to the Latin-based script for Kazinform correspondent.

Talgat Kaliyev is confident that the Latinized script transition program will imply large-scale measures in terms of making the rules, training the teachers, and educating the population. In other words, it will be the greatest and unprecedented revision of the language, giving the opportunity to explore its most neglected points. Besides, the process will result in new modern teaching methods and distinct criteria for proficiency level assessment.

"It is the boost our language has lacked before. It is capable of sparking the entire nation, re-energizing the Kazakh language, helping all citizens of the country acquire it. Its importance is similar to the adoption of the Declaration of Sovereignty, the approval of its own national symbols or the birth of the national currency," Talgat Kaliyev said.