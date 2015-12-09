Transport Committee implementing major transport infrastructure projects under Nurly Zhol

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Transport Committee under the Ministry for Investment and Development is implementing three major infrastructure projects in the framework of Nurly Zhol program. This has been announced at a press briefing by Deputy Chairman of the Committee Dmitry Potlov.

He reported that in order to create maritime infrastructure and increase export capacity in the direction of the Caspian Sea ports, the committee is implementing a project for the construction of a ferry in Kuryk port. The designed capacity is 4 million tons of cargo a year. Construction phase will last until 2017. At present the project created about 115 jobs. The cost of the project is 32 billion tenge. According to his words, the committee is currently implementing a project for the construction of Borzhakty-Yersai railway. This will ensure the unimpeded railway transportation of goods to the ferry. The length of the railroad will be 14 kilometers. Construction period is 2014-2015. To date the project has provided jobs for 74 people. The project cost is 9.3 billion tenge. D.Potlov also spoke about a third of project which is being implemented under Nurly Zhol program - construction of the second track on the railway section Shu-Almaty. The second track will increase cargo transit from China. It is expected that the speed of delivery of goods in this area will increase by 2 times, traffic volume will grow by almost 4 times. The length of the section is 110 kilometers. The construction period is 2015-2017. In the period of construction the project will employ 60 persons. The cost of the project is 38.3 billion tenge. Mr.Potlov stressed that the implementation of the projects will increase the transit potential of Kazakhstan.