Transport link system will play leading role in trade and economic relations b/w Kazakhstan and Pakistan – Nursultan Nazarbayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Transport link system will play leading role in trade and economic relations between Kazakhstan and Pakistan, said President Nursultan Nazarbayev after talks with Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in Akorda.

"Today Pakistan is taking an active part in the fight against terrorism and extremism. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif Pakistan is gaining economic growth and becoming a major player in world politics," said Nursultan Nazarbayev. Head of State stressed that Pakistan supported the Republic of Kazakhstan on the issues of the Conference on Confidence-Building Measures in Asia, joining the WTO, and EXPO-2017. At present Pakistan supports the candidacy of our country for non-permanent members of the UN Security Council. President Nazarbayev informed that today's meeting has mainly discussed economic issues. Head of State said that the transport link system will play leading role in trade and economic relations between Kazakhstan and Pakistan.