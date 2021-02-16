Transport projects btw Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan debated in Tashkent

TASHKENT. KAZINFORM – The prospects for deepening the cooperation between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan have been debated as part of the visit of the delegation of Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The talks between Kazakh Deputy Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development Berik Kamaliyev and Acting Transport Minister of Uzbekistan Ilkhom Makhkamov saw the exchange of views on joint implementation of infrastructure projects. In particular, the issues of carrying out the project for construction of a railroad for high-speed trains en route Turkestan-Shymkent-Tashkent and laying a new Maktaaral-Darbaza railway line were under discussion.

Increasing the frequency of the existing, creating new air links between the countries and establishing regular flights from Kazakhstan to Samarkand and Urgench were discussed as well.

The meeting also addressed the issue of resuming the rail routes taking into account the current epidemiological situation.