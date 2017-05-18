Transport prosecutor's office investigates Bek Air plane incident

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Kazakh Main Transport Prosecutor's Office is investigating the incident involving a Bek Air plane, the institution press-service of reports.

"Presently, the Transport Prosecutor's Office is investigating the materials of the incident happened between police and the head of the airline N. Zhumasultanov. In case we establish any offence of the law we will take appropriate actions.", the report says.

The press-service of the institution reminded that on May 17 at 23:41 Astana Airport Traffic Control Service reported on return of Bek Air JSC airplane, that operated flight from Astana to Aktobe, because of a warning indication. 108 passengers including 17 children and 6 crew members were on board.

"At 01:09 on 18 May 2017, an employee of the Aviation Incident Investigation Department authorised a technical flight of the plane to Almaty Airport (the base airport). However, according to the legislation, only the incident investigation commission is entitled to authorise such a flight because the incident with the aircraft of Bek Air JSC is subject to investigation.", the press-servince stated.

The Main Transport Prosecutor's Office explained at that moment the commission had not been set up and the appropriate authorities had not arrived at the airport. For that reason and in order to exclude danger to life and health of the people, Astana Aviation Prosecutor's Office decided not to authorise the malfunctioning aircraft to take off until all circumstances of the incident established. As to Astana Airport Police Department, it registered the fact of emergency landing in the Unified Register of Pre-Trial Investigations under Article 344 Section 1 of Penal Code of Kazakhstan (violation of aircraft safety and operation regulations).

As a part of the investigation, the police officers inspected and applied a seal on the vehicle as it is the object of investigation. They also sent a statement, that forbids the plane to take off, to "Kazaeronavigatsia" RSE.

"With regard to the mentioned violations we sent a letter to the Ministry of Investments and Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan. The civil aviation authorized agency will make a further decision about the plane", authority concluded.