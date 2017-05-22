Transport sector employees are paid highest wages in Kazakhstan in 2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Transport sector employees are paid the highest salaries in Kazakhstan in 2017 - KZT111,000 more than in 2016, according to energyprom.kz.

The enterprises of the country are paying more attention to their personnel this year. 48% of the sectors of economy (45 sectors) observe real wages growth against 35% in 2016 (33 sectors). Correspondingly, 45 sectors recorded reduction in salaries’ purchasing power in 2017 compared to the previous year (57).

Real wage growth in Q1 20217 varied from 0.4% (provision of social services without accommodation) to 39.7% (repair of computers, articles of personal consumption and household wares).

Up to 72.1% reduction in real wages was observed in enterprises specializing in other spheres, in research and technical activity.

The biggest rise in nominal monthly average wage is observed this year in employment sector – compared to January-March 2016, the wages of the employees in this sphere increased by KZT100,800 or by 30%. Meanwhile, the real wage in the sector rose by 20.2%.

The enterprises specializing in pipeline transportations have also increased their personnel’s wages by KZT95,400 or by 29%. High salaries are also paid to the workers of the organizations specializing in repair of computers and household wares +KZT 77,000 or +51%.

The highest wages were paid in January-March 2017 in transport sector, namely to the people working in sea and coastal freight water transport (KZT661,200 although in 2017 this level fell by 6% or by KZT43,000) and to the employees of parent companies (KZT454,000, reduction by 50% or by KZT115,900).