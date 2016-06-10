  • kz
    Transportation ministers of Caspian countries to meet in Astana in 2017

    11:45, 10 June 2016
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The transportation ministers of the Caspian countries will meet in Astana in 2017, Russia's Transportation Minister Maksim Sokolov told Trend June 9 in Baku.

    That will be an expanded meeting, since according to the present format, along with the ministers of the five Caspian states, the ministers from other countries are also invited to the event, he added.

    "Transportation ministers of India, Pakistan, Afghanistan and other countries, which are involved in the logistics routes running through the Caspian region's corridors, are expected to participate in the meeting," said Sokolov, trend.az reports.

