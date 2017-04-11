Travelling Exhibition presenting EXPO 2017 to be held in London

LONDON. KAZINFORM - The Embassy of Kazakhstan in London invites everyone to attend the Travelling Exhibition presenting the International Specialized Exhibition EXPO 2017 to be held in Astana from 10th of June till 10th of September under the theme "Future Energy".

The Travelling Exhibition is completely free of charge for all and will be officially opened for visitors on 13th of April at 10.30 in front of the Queen Elizabeth II Centre, Broad Sanctuary, Westminster, London SW1P 3EE, Kazinform has learned from the Kazakh Embassy in London.

In our Travelling Exhibition you can enjoy the latest multimedia and interactive technology such as virtual reality glasses, 3D printers, tactile interactive screens, models and a surprising immersive cinema room.



What's more, this Travelling Exhibition is completed with a series of outdoor activities featuring kids games, static bikes that generate electricity, small wind turbines, etc.



The Travelling Exhibition's opening hours: from 10.30 till 18.00 on 13-16 April, 2017.