Travelsystem declared bankruptcy - Kazakhstanis evicted from Turkish hotels

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani tourists are evicted from Turkish hotels because the bankruptcy of the Travelsystem company, the Association of Tourist Agencies of Kazakhstan told to a Kazakhstan correspondent.

Hotels, where the clients of the bankrupt firm stay, offer them to pay for their stay again directly to hotels.

The Association of Tourist Agencies of Kazakhstan is establishing a coordination headquarters for rendering assistance to people stuck in the foreign country and for exchange of information between the state bodies, air companies, insurance companies, lawyers and tourist firms.

The Association of Tourist Agencies of Kazakhstan will hold a briefing focused on the situation in Almaty today, 3 pm.