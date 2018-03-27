Treacherous weather expected in Kazakhstan on March 27

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Inclement weather will persist in most regions of Kazakhstan today, March 27. Heavy precipitation will douse most parts of the country. Only western and southwestern Kazakhstan will enjoy fair spring-like weather, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

"Patchy fog, icy conditions on roads, blizzard, and gusty wind are forecast for some parts of the country. Thunderstorm may hit southern Kazakhstan," Kazakhstan's national weather service said in a statement.



Fog, icy conditions on roads, and wind gusting up to 15-20 mps are forecast for Akmola region.



Wind will strengthen up to 15-20 mps in some parts of Kostanay region. It will also observe fog, black icy and blizzard.



Parts of North Kazakhstan region will see fog, blowing snow, and gusty wind ranging between 15-20 mps.



Foggy and windy conditions are expected in East Kazakhstan region as well.



Thunderstorm and wind with gusts up to 15-20 mps are forecast for Zhambyl and South Kazakhstan regions.



Meteorologists predict that fog will blanket Almaty, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Karaganda, Atyrau, and Pavlodar regions.



Wind with gusts up to 15-20 may hit Almaty region.