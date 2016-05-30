Treacherous weather forecast for Kazakhstan on Monday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Rain showers with thunderstorms and bleak wind are expected in some parts of Kazakhstan today, May 30. Only southern Kazakhstan will enjoy weather without precipitation, according to Kazhydromet.

Thunderstorm and wind gusting up to 15-20 mps are forecast for Akmola and Atyrau regions. Gusty wind will batter Pavlodar region as well. Thunderstorm is also expected in some parts of Mangystau, Aktobe, Zhambyl and Pavlodar regions.

Hail may hit East Kazakhstan and North Kazakhstan regions at daytime.

Fog will blanket Kostanay, North Kazakhstan and Pavlodar regions at night.

Strong heat will persist in Atyrau region.