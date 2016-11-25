Treaties worth $1,3B signed between Kazakhstan, UK in London

LONDON. KAZINFORM - The 3rd UK-Kazakhstan Intergovernmental Commission (IGC) on Trade and Economic, Scientific and Technical and Cultural Co-operation was held in London, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh Embassy in London.

The Commission was chaired by Mr. Erlan Khairov, the Deputy Minister for investment and development of Kazakhstan, and The Rt Hon Greg Hands MP, Minister of State for International Trade of the UK.



The event was also attended by Mr. Erzhan Kazykhanov, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the UK, Mr. Krymbek Kusherbayev, the governor of the Kyzylorda region, Kazakhstan, Mr. Gabidulla Abdrakhimov, the mayor of the city of Shymkent, Kazakhstan, as well as Dr. Carolyne Browne, British Ambassador to Kazakhstan, Professor Charles Hendry, National Commissioner of the United Kingdom for the EXPO 2017 and others.



The IGC saw the participants discussing the results of the 2nd Commission that had taken place in November 2015. The sides stressed a considerable increase in the trade turnover as compared to the previous year, as well as active co-operation in attracting investment and developing business and the Astana International Financial Centre.



Besides, the meeting focused on the aspects of co-operation between Kazakhstan and the United Kingdom in the field of trade, oil and gas, ‘green' technologies, financial services, mining etc. Of particular interest were investment opportunities of the Silk Road Economic Belt and the touristic potential of the EXPO 2017.



Following the session, 8 documents, including 1 intergovernmental and 7 commercial treaties worth USD 1,3 billion were signed.



During the IGC, Mr. Erlan Khairov, head of Kazakh delegation, held a number of meetings, including with co-chair of the IGC, The Rt Hon Greg Hands, heads of Royal Dutch Shell, RioTinto, Rolls Royce, Diageo, JCB и Space Syntax UK.



Mr. Krymbek Kusherbayev, the governor of the Kyzylorda region and Mr. Gabidulla Abdrakhimov, the mayor of the city of Shymkent, also met with the EBRD President Sir Suma Chakrabarti and a number of British companies, such as Independent Power Corporation, AECOM и London-Taxi.



The sides agreed on holding the next session of the IGC next year during the EXPO 2017 in Astana.



The UK-Kazakhstan Intergovernmental Commission has been functioning since November 2013 and comprises 4 task forces in the fields of trade and investment, energy, education and financial co-operation.