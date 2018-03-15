Trends of global, Kazakh grain market to be discussed in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On March 16, the international conference KazGrain in Astana will gather leading grain producers of Kazakhstan and representatives of grain, logistical companies, manufacturers, industry associations and international experts, Kazinform cites the Food Contract Corporation.

Representatives from 21 countries of the world will discuss the tendencies of the global and Kazakhstan grain and flour market as well as the current status of Kazakhstan's export market and the perspectives of development of new directions of the grain sector and expansion of sales market. One of the key issues will be logistics.

Given the tendencies of the global and Kazakhstan market the main topics of the conference will be: global grain market in 2017/2018; key trends; tendencies of Kazakhstan grain market; production of traditional and perspective agricultural crop in Kazakhstan; current status of grain export market; Central Asian grain and flour markets; outlooks for development of trade with Kazakhstan (Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan); Kazakhstan and Russia - competitors and trade partners on the grain market; European market of durum wheat; Chinese grain and flour market and development of trade with Kazakhstan; world tendencies of beans and lentil market of Turkey; way of Kazakhstan's grain to foreign markets; supply chain to ports; and development of railway freight.

The speakers of the conference will be experts of the largest international organizations and companies which have big experience in the grain sector and high professional level. Nurlan Ospanov ("The Grain Union of Kazakhstan"), Kintal Islamov ("Atameken Agro"), Nikolai Stepanenko ("ASKOP"), Aidarbek Hodzhanazarov ("Ivolga Holding"), Aidar Daukenov ("WESSAR"), Gaukhar Talelova ("KTZ Express"), Sabit Kashkimbayev ("Prodcorporatsiya"), Patrick Jouannic, SouffletNegoce; Koray Özkan, HakanAgroCommoditiesTradingCo; Filippo Bertuzzi, Aretè Research & Consulting in Economics and others will participate in the forum.

The Grain Union of Kazakhstan is the general partner of the forum. The event will be held with support of the Ministry of Agriculture of Kazakhstan, KazAgro National Holding, UN Food and Agriculture Organization.