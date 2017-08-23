Trentin wins 2nd stage for Quick Step at Vuelta, Aru finishes 18th

TARRAGONA. KAZINFORM Italy's Matteo Trentin on Tuesday brought his Quick Step team its second stage victory, while Chris Froome retained the leader's red jersey, Kazinform has learned from EFE .

Trentin attacked on the final sprint to win the 198.2-kilometer fourth stage, ahead of Spanish rider Juan Jose Lobato (Lotto Jumbo), who had to settle for second.

It became the first stage victory in the Vuelta for the 28-year-old Italian, who previously won two Tour de France and one Giro d'Italia stages.

Sky's Chris Froome remained the overall leader, maintaining his 2-second advantage over Spaniard David de la Cruz (Quick Step) and Ireland's Nicolas Roche (BMC).

The first of the Astana Pro Team's riders on the finish line was Fabio Aru (18th). He remains 7th in GC at 38 seconds behind the leader.

The fifth stage of the Vuelta will cover 175.7 kilometers from Benicassim to Alcossebre, including five climbs.