Trial set in criminal case against Ex-Deputy Minister of Education

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The criminal case against Ex- Deputy Minister of Education and Science Sayat Shayakhmetov went to trial in Almaty district court number 2, Kazinform correspondent reports citing the press service of the court.

Shayakhmetov is accused of a large-scale embezzlement of budget funds (art. 176, paragraph. 4, item b of the Criminal Code).

Another defendant Pak, accused of a large-scale embezzlement of budget funds, as well as of committing large-scale fraud (art. 176, paragraph 4, item b; art.177, part 4, paragraph, item b of the Criminal Code).

State prosecutor has pressed charges against both defendants.

It should be reminded that the criminal case on the misappropriation and embezzlement of more than 1.5 billion tenge of budget funds was initiated by the financial police in April 2013. The money was intended for the construction of an educational institution in Ust-Kamenogorsk. Deputy Minister of Education and Science Sayat Shayakhmetov and director general of LLP "Management of Education and Science Projects Construction" A.Pak were detained on suspicion of committing the crime in May 2013.