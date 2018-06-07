Trio of young instrumentalists to perform in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A debut performance of a trio of excellent young instrumentalists will take place at the Astana Opera Chamber Hall. Magnificent works of classical music will be featured for the listeners within the framework of the concert Exquisite Classics on June 13, Kazinform has learnt from Astana Opera's press service.

Talented musicians, international competitions laureates - artists of the Astana Opera Symphony Orchestra violinist Assel Zhakiyanova and cellist Botagoz Kaliyeva, as well as pianist Zhanna Zdornova will present their art to the residents and guests of the capital.



"This concert marks a debut performance of our trio, which is a great responsibility for us. This kind of music-making is different from what we do in our everyday life, and that is very interesting. Every instrument's role is tremendously important, and all of them must interact with each other.

The preparation process for the concert has been going on for several months. We have devoted a lot of time and attention to the selection of the program, which includes both popular works and rarely performed opuses. For example, A. Piazzolla's Tango Revolucionario for trio will be performed in Astana for the first time. Undoubtedly, there is excitement and creative enthusiasm. It is very important for us to convey to the audience the beauty of this music, to share all the feelings and emotions that we experience when we come into contact with it," said Assel Zhakiyanova.



The musician noted that the idea of joint creative work was born in a friendly conversation.



"We work together with Botagoz Kaliyeva in the Astana Opera Symphony Orchestra. She is one of the best cellists in Kazakhstan and has given concerts in Italy, Germany, Spain, Japan, Russia and other countries. Pianist Zhanna Zdornova, just like me, is a graduate of the Kazakh National University of Arts, and now we are studying together at the M. Glinka Novosibirsk State Conservatory," shared Assel Zhakiyanova.



The extensive concert program features masterpieces of romantic composers, as well as a passionate tango. F. Mendelssohn Bartholdy's Piano Trio No.1 in D Minor, op.49, movement 1, F. Schubert's Sonata for Violin and Piano in A Major, op.162, movement 1, J. Brahms' Sonata for Cello and Piano No.1 in E Minor, Op.38, movement 1, F. Kreisler's Zigeuner Capriccio, A. Piazzolla's Tango Revolucionario for trio, P. Tchaikovsky's June (Barcarolle) from the cycle The Seasons for trio, S. Rachmaninoff's Vocalise, op.34, No. 14 (arrangement for cello and piano), A. Skriabin's Poème, op. 32 No. 1 and 2 will be performed.



The concert will begin at 19:00 p.m. Astana time.