Triple G surpasses Canelo in WBN P4P rankings

ASTANA. KAZINFORM WBA, WBC, IBF and IBO world middleweight champion Gennady 'GGG' Golovkin (37-0, 33 KOs) ranks third according to the updated pound-for-pound (regardless of weight category) rankings of WorldBoxingNews.net, Sports.kz reports.

Andre Ward (32-0, 16 KOs) ranks first, while Manny Pacquiao (59-6-2, 38 KOs) holds the second position.

World Boxing News P4P rankings are as follows:

1. Andre Ward (32-0, 16 KOs)

2. Manny Pacquiao (59-6-2, 38 KOs)

3. Gennady Golovkin (37-0, 33 KOs)

4. Vasyl Lomachenko (8-1, 6 KOs)

5. Terence Crawford (31-0, 22 KOs)

6. Saul Álvarez (49-1-1, 34 KOs)

7. Guillermo Rigondeaux (17-0, 11 KOs)

8. Román González (46-1, 38 KOs)

9. Keith Thurman (28-0, 22 KOs)

10. Naoya Inoue (13-0, 11 KOs).