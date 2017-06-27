  • kz
    Triple G surpasses Canelo in WBN P4P rankings

    08:03, 27 June 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM WBA, WBC, IBF and IBO world middleweight champion Gennady 'GGG' Golovkin (37-0, 33 KOs) ranks third according to the updated pound-for-pound (regardless of weight category) rankings of WorldBoxingNews.net, Sports.kz reports.

    Andre Ward (32-0, 16 KOs) ranks first, while Manny Pacquiao (59-6-2, 38 KOs) holds the second position.

    World Boxing News P4P rankings are as follows:

    1. Andre Ward (32-0, 16 KOs)
    2. Manny Pacquiao (59-6-2, 38 KOs)
    3. Gennady Golovkin (37-0, 33 KOs)
    4. Vasyl Lomachenko (8-1, 6 KOs)
    5. Terence Crawford (31-0, 22 KOs)
    6. Saul Álvarez (49-1-1, 34 KOs)
    7. Guillermo Rigondeaux (17-0, 11 KOs)
    8. Román González (46-1, 38 KOs)
    9. Keith Thurman (28-0, 22 KOs)
    10. Naoya Inoue (13-0, 11 KOs).

     

