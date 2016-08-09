Troops alerted in Russian Far East in practice drills

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Large units and formations of Russia's Eastern Military District have been alerted in training drills in four regions of the Trans-Baikal Territory in East Siberia and the Russian Far East, District spokesman Alexander Gordeyev said on Tuesday.

"The headquarters of two combined arms armies and their subordinate large units and formations stationed in the Trans-Baikal and Khabarovsk Territories, the Amur and the Jewish Autonomous Regions were put on training alert," the spokesman said.

The troops have moved aboard their organic vehicles to amassment areas. They will make a march to a distance of up to 1,500 kilometers to unknown practice ranges using aircraft and railway transport.

The training drills involve motor rifle, tank, artillery, antiaircraft missile and other units.

Kazinform refers to TASS