Truck catches fire on highway in E Kazakhstan

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM - A MAZ truck has caught fire on the Ust-Kamenogorsk-Ridder motorway in East Kazakhstan region today, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to reports, fire quickly engulfed the truck's engine, seats and dashboard. The accident occurred 15 kilometers away from the nearest fire station. Firefighters were at the scene in a matter of minutes. The fire covered an area of 3 sq.m.



The cause of the fire is to be determined.