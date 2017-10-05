Truck knocks down girl, 10, in E Kazakhstan region

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A 10-year-old girl was hit by a truck in East Kazakhstan region on Wednesday. The girl reportedly sustained severe injuries, Kazinform has learnt from YK-news.kz.

The tragedy occurred in the town of Shemonaikha.



The circumstances of the accident are unclear: one theory is that at the moment of the accident the girl was talking on the phone and didn't notice the approaching truck. Witnesses say that the truck driver was moving at a low speed, but was unable to avoid knocking down the girl.



The girl suffered multiple injuries and was rushed to a local hospital. The little patient remains at the intensive care unit and may be transported to the regional hospital when her condition allows.



The police are investing the circumstances of the accident.