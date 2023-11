ASTANA. KAZINFORM A road-traffic accident occurred on the 84th km of Ust-Kamenogorsk-Semey highway. A driver of a Volvo truck lost control of the vehicle for tire blowout, as a result of which the truck fell into a ditch and caught a fire. The driver died at the scene, local internal affairs department says.

The tragedy took place near the Privolnoye village.

An investigation has been launched.