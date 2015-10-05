True patriotism is not something you scream about - Kazakh actor Alimzhanov

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Real patriots don't have to scream about their alleged patriotism, believes Kazakhstani actor Nurlan Alimzhanov.

"A true patriot, in my thinking, is not the one who declares it on TV or screams about it from the high rostrum, but the one who feels it in his heart, the one who works hard in a village or at home," he said. "There are many patriots in rural areas of Kazakhstan who love their land. Those are our grandfathers and grandmothers, brothers, sisters and so on. I think that roots of true patriotism lie in our hearts," Nurlan Alimzhanov told journalists on the sidelines of the Republican Forum of Patriots "Mangilik Yel" in Astana on Monday. Diligence, according to the actor, is one of the key components of the true patriotic feelings. Results of the Patriot of the Year annual competition in seven categories are to be announced at the forum.