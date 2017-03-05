Trump accuses Obama of «wire-tapping» him before election

WASHINGTON. ASTANA U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday accused his predecessor Barack Obama of having his Trump Tower "wires tapped" before the Election Day, but Trump offered no evidence to back the allegation, Kazinform has learnt from Xinhua .

So far there is no immediate response from the Obama side. It was not immediately clear whether Trump had any proof or was referencing a report.



"Terrible! Just found out that Obama had my 'wires tapped' in Trump Tower just before the victory. Nothing found. This is McCarthyism!" Trump tweeted in a series of five tweets.



"Is it legal for a sitting President to be 'wire tapping' a race for president prior to an election? Turned down by court earlier. A NEW LOW!" he added in subsequent tweets. "I'd bet a good lawyer could make a great case out of the fact that President Obama was tapping my phones in October, just prior to Election!"



"How low has President Obama gone to tapp my phones during the very sacred election process. This is Nixon/Watergate. Bad(or sick) guy!" he said on his Twitter account, spelling "tap" as "tapp".



Breitbart News on Friday reported on conservative radio host Mark Levin's claim that Obama executed a "silent coup" of Trump via "police state" tactics.



White House chief strategist Stephen Bannon had been Breitbart CEO before joining Trump's campaign team in general elections last year.