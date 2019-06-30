Trump crosses into N. Korea, holds talks with Kim Jong-un

SEOUL. KAZINFORM - U.S. President Donald Trump stepped briefly into North Korea, together with the country's leader Kim Jong-un, Sunday before holding a bilateral meeting at the inter-Korean border area, Yonhap reports.

Trump became the first sitting American president to have set foot in the communist nation. The two sides fought each other in the 1950-53 Korean War.

Trump first walked toward the Military Demarcation Line (MDL), which divides the truce village, also called the Joint Security Area. Then Kim showed up and approached Trump. They shook hands and crossed the line together into the northern side. They posed for photos before walking across it into the south.

Trump said he was "proud to step over that line," to become the first sitting U.S. president to enter North Korea.

Kim said the crossing reflects his decision to open a new future in Pyongyang-Washington relations.

They were later joined by South Korean President Moon Jae-in. The three leaders walked into the Freedom House, a building on the southern side. Kim and Trump were seated together for joint press availability and apparently held closed-door bilateral talks.