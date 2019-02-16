Trump declares nat'l emergency to build wall on US-Mexico border

WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM President Donald Trump declared a national emergency on Friday with the goal of bypassing Congress and securing billions of dollars in additional funding to build a wall on the United States' border with Mexico, EFE reports.

In remarks at the White House, Trump said the move was necessary to stop an "invasion of our country with drugs, with human traffickers, with all types of criminals and gangs."

The president, however, also said he foresees lawsuits and a tough battle in the courts in trying to get the wall built.

"We will possibly get a bad ruling. And then we'll get another bad ruling. And then we'll end up in the Supreme Court, and hopefully we'll get a fair shake," he said.



