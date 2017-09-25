Trump does not want nuclear war with N. Korea: Mnuchin

WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM U.S. President Donald Trump does not want a nuclear war with North Korea and his administration will do everything to stop it from happening, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Sunday.

The assurance comes as Trump has engaged in an escalating war of words with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un over Pyongyang's nuclear and ballistic missile program.

Last week the American president threatened to "totally destroy" North Korea if it attacked the U.S. or its allies, saying "Rocket Man" Kim is on a "suicide mission" for himself and his regime.

Kim reported that he would consider the "highest level" countermeasure, which, according to his foreign minister, could involve the most powerful test of a hydrogen bomb over the Pacific Ocean.





