  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Trump, Erdogan hold first telephone conversation

    08:46, 08 February 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM President Donald Trump held a telephone conversation with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Kazinform has learnt from RBK.

    According to the White House, during this conversation Trump reiterated "U.S. support to Turkey as a strategic partner and NATO ally".

    Donald Trump said that US and Turkey "shared commitment to combatting terrorism in all its forms". He also welcomed Turkey's contribution in the fight against the so-called Islamic State, the White House statement reads.

     

    Tags:
    World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!